German far-right party urges supporters to infiltrate police

BERLIN — A far-right party in Germany is urging its supporters to join the police force in the eastern state of Saxony to obtain information about migrants accused of committing crimes.

The National Democratic Party says supporters should also apply for Saxony's Security Watch — a volunteer unit that supports regular police — to gain insights into how law enforcement agencies work.

The party, known by its acronym NPD, said joining the unit was "a start, and it offers national activists the opportunity to work completely legally in a security-related field."

In January, Germany's highest court ruled the NPD's goals run counter to the country's constitution but stopped short of banning the party.