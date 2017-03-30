News / World

Germany: radicalized teen charged over attempted mall attack

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2016 file photo journalists take pictures of the place where Molotov cocktails exploded near a shopping mall in Hannover, Germany. German prosecutors have charged a radicalized 18-year-old man with attempted murder for throwing two Molotov cocktails into the entrance of a shopping mall in an effort to kill ‚Äúinfidels.‚Äù Prosecutors in Celle identified the German citizen Thursday only as Saleh S., in line with privacy rules. He is the elder brother of a 16-year-old girl, Safia S., who was convicted in January of stabbing and wounding a police officer at the behest of the Islamic State group. (Uwe Dillenberg/dpa via AP.file)

BERLIN — German prosecutors have charged a radicalized man with attempted murder for throwing two Molotov cocktails into the entrance of a shopping mall in an effort to kill "infidels."

Prosecutors in Celle identified the 18-year-old German citizen Thursday only as Saleh S., in line with privacy rules. He is the elder brother of a 16-year-old girl, Safia S., who was convicted in January of stabbing and wounding a police officer at the behest of the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors say the suspect sympathized with groups such as IS. He allegedly threw the home-made firebombs — filled with diesel fuel that didn't ignite — into the entrance of the mall in Hannover on Feb. 5 last year.

They sideswiped two people, but no one was hurt and no damage caused.

