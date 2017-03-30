Governor issues pardon for dog that killed neighbour's pug

AUGUSTA, Maine — A death row dog considered dangerous may be getting a reprieve.

Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage said Thursday he has pardoned Dakota the Alaskan husky from a death sentence levied at a court hearing last week.

District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says her office is researching LePage's pardoning power.

Dakota killed a neighbour's pug last year and later broke out of court-ordered confinement to bite the neighbour's Pekingese, which survived. Dakota was ordered held at a shelter and has since been adopted.

LePage says the new owner didn't know about the court hearing.