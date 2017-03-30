Governor issues pardon for dog that killed neighbour's pug
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
AUGUSTA, Maine — A death row dog considered dangerous may be getting a reprieve.
Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage said Thursday he has pardoned Dakota the Alaskan husky from a death sentence levied at a court hearing last week.
District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says her office is researching LePage's pardoning power.
Dakota killed a
LePage says the new owner didn't know about the court hearing.
Pet pardons aren't unprecedented. In 1994, Democratic New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman saved a Japanese Akita that faced execution.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They're hard bargainers': History points to tough Brexit negotiations
-
Halifax man charged for letting dog roam free in back of pickup
-
Canada 150 Via Rail pass a golden ticket to Churchill, if you can get one
-
Millions in March: Province doling out more than $16 million in funding announcements this month