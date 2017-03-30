Hundreds missing in Boko Haram's biggest abduction of kids

JOHANNESBURG — Human Rights Watch says hundreds of children remain missing while officials refuse to acknowledge the largest-ever mass abduction of Nigerian schoolchildren by Boko Haram Islamic extremists.

The New York-based group says hundreds were kidnapped from the northeastern town of Damasak on Nov. 24, 2014.

It quotes traditional leaders saying they submitted a list of 501 missing children to police and local government officials in April 2015, when the town was briefly recovered from Boko Haram, but have never received a response.

International outrage met the separate April 2014 abduction of 276 girls from a school in Chibok. More than 200 remain missing, and Nigeria's president has vowed to return them home safely.