Hundreds missing in Boko Haram's biggest abduction of kids
A
A
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — Human Rights Watch says hundreds of children remain missing while officials refuse to acknowledge the largest-ever mass abduction of Nigerian schoolchildren by Boko Haram Islamic extremists.
The New York-based group says hundreds were kidnapped from the northeastern town of Damasak on Nov. 24, 2014.
It quotes traditional leaders saying they submitted a list of 501 missing children to police and local government officials in April 2015, when the town was briefly recovered from Boko Haram, but have never received a response.
International outrage met the separate April 2014 abduction of 276 girls from a school in Chibok. More than 200 remain missing, and Nigeria's president has vowed to return them home safely.
But Human Rights Watch researcher said Thursday that no one says anything about the children of Damasak.