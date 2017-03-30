Irish church hopes 2018 family meeting helps restore trust

VATICAN CITY — Irish church officials are hoping that a meeting of Catholic families that is expected to bring Pope Francis to Ireland next year will help families regain trust in the church following the devastation of the clerical sex abuse scandal.

Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said young people in particular "have been very scandalized" about the decades of abuse and coverup that have eroded the credibility of the church in Ireland and beyond.

Speaking Thursday at the Vatican, Martin said he hoped the Aug. 21-26, 2018 World Meeting of Families would help Irish families overcome their fears.