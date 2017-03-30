Israel extends arrest of teen suspected of US bomb threats

JERUSALEM — Israeli police say a court has extended the arrest of a 19-year-old American-Israeli Jew suspected in recent bomb threats against U.S. Jewish community centres .

Police say they are keeping the suspect in custody for another week and placing his father under house arrest. A court has banned the publication of their names.

Israeli media say the suspect's father told the court on Thursday that his son spent hours alone in his room on the computer and that he was unaware of any suspicious behaviour .

The suspect's lawyer argues a growth in his brain may have affected his behaviour . Police say his motives are unclear.