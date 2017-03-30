Kenya arrests 3 alleged human traffickers for Islamic State

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenya police official says they have arrested three alleged international human traffickers who are suspected of smuggling recruits for the Islamic State and helping to finance the group.

Two of the men were on a Kenyan wanted list with a $20,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

Police spokesman George Kinoti said in a statement Thursday the two Kenyans and a Somali were arrested Monday in the coastal town of Malindi.

Kinoti says Somali-born Ali Hussein Ali is accused of being recruited by the Islamic State group after he left Kenya in 2010 and "deployed" back to the country in November.