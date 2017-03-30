Malaysian police stop guarding morgue that held Kim's body

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian police have stopped guarding the morgue that held the body of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's murdered half brother, after a van departed amid reports his remains may soon leave the country.

Shortly after the van left the hospital Thursday, police left the building and the morgue was reopened to the public. National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said "please wait" when asked whether Kim Jong Nam's body had left the morgue.

Local media said the van arrived at Kuala Lumpur airport's cargo section and Kim's body would be flown out.