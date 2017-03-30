Mexican state prosecutor held on drug charges in NYC case

NEW YORK — The attorney general for the western Mexican state of Nayarit will remain behind bars in San Diego until a hearing to determine if U.S. authorities can move him to New York City to face drug trafficking charges.

Edgar Veytia, who was arrested at the U.S. border with Mexico this week, made a brief appearance Thursday in federal court in San Diego, where prosecutors say his lawyer did not contest their request to have him held without bail. There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the attorney, Guadalupe Valencia.

U.S. officials said the 46-year-old Veytia came under suspicion during an investigation of the Beltran Leyva organization, a onetime faction of drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzman's Sinoloa cartel that broke off and feuded with Guzman.

One of the organization's leaders, Alfredo "Mochomo" Beltran Leyva, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in February in a Washington, D.C., court to charges his multibillion-dollar operation smuggled tons of cocaine and methamphetamine into the United States.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn charges Veytia with conspiracy to smuggle cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine to the United States from January 2013 to last month. Guzman is being prosecuted in the same court following his extradition from Mexico in January.