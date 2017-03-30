Mexico raises benchmark interest rate to 6.50 per cent

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's central bank says it has raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 6.50 per cent , in a bid to contain rising inflation.

The Bank of Mexico announced the hike from the previous 6.25 per cent on Thursday, after the country recorded a 5.29 per cent annual inflation rate in the first half of March. The bank's inflation goal is 3 per cent .

The move came despite significant gains by Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in recent months.

The peso had fallen as low as 22 to $1 in January, when U.S. President Donald Trump took office.

But on Thursday the peso closed at an interbank rate of 18.67 to $1.