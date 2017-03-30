Mexico raises benchmark interest rate to 6.50 per cent
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's central bank says it has raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 6.50
The Bank of Mexico announced the hike from the previous 6.25
The move came despite significant gains by Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in recent months.
The peso had fallen as low as 22 to $1 in January, when U.S. President Donald Trump took office.
But on Thursday the peso closed at an interbank rate of 18.67 to $1.
The bank said "despite the significant appreciation of the peso against the dollar ... uncertainty prevails in the international scene."