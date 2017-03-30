Missing cat from California ends up in Canada years later

SAN FRANCISCO — A cat that went missing in California 2 1/2 years ago has shown up many miles away in Canada.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2nPdjH4 ) that BooBoo the cat went missing in August 2014 in Watsonville, California. Last week, the tabby showed up in southeastern Canada, about 3,000 miles (4827.81 kilometres ) from home.

When BooBoo arrived at Guelph Humane Society in Ontario, she hardly looked like a grizzled traveller .

Humane society Executive Director Adrienne McBride says BooBoo is in "fantastic shape." In fact, she might need to go on a diet when she gets home.

How did BooBoo reach Canada?

Owner Ashley Aleman suspects BooBoo hitched a ride as she has a habit of jumping in cars.

Animal protection officers will carry the cat across the border Friday.

