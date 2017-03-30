Myanmar's Suu Kyi addresses letdowns after 1 year in office

YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar's top leader State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has acknowledged citizen disappointment over the state of her country after her one year in office and says she is prepared to step down if people end up dissatisfied with her leadership.

Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy took power amid high expectations after a landslide election victory over a military-supported party and five decades of army rule in the impoverished country.

While her government has enacted major reforms, its performance has fallen short of high expectations.

Suu Kyi's speech to the nation Thursday night came as economic growth has not provided many benefits to the country's poor majority.

Myanmar also has ethnic minorities seeking greater autonomy.