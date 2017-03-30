Officials: Mysterious blast in east Lebanon kills 2 Syrians

BEIRUT — Lebanese security officials say a mysterious explosion near the country's border with Syria has killed two Syrians and wounded three.

The officials say Thursday's blast on the outskirts of the border town of Arsal burned a small truck that the five people were using.

The officials say it wasn't clear if the bomb was in the pickup truck or on the road. The officials say the five were taken to a clinic controlled by Syrian militants outside the town.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Member of al-Qaida's affiliate in Syria and the Islamic State group control areas between Arsal and the Syrian border where the explosion occurred.