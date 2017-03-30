Pakistan seeks apology from radical TV host over hate speech

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's media watchdog has imposed a fine and sought an on-air and written apology from a radical Islamic preacher-turned TV host for accusing five bloggers and human right activists of committing blasphemy in his show in January.

In a statement, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, or PEMRA, said Amir Liaquat was found guilty of making a hate speech against the five activists.

Liaquat works at the country's BOL television and PEMRA wants him to offer an apology to all the bloggers before March 31 to avoid a ban. The five men briefly went missing in January amid allegations some of them were linked to the sharing of content against Islam and the Pakistan military.