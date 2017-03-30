Police: Drugs seized from plane at Ohio University airport

ALBANY, Ohio — Authorities say they've seized a "significant" amount of suspected cocaine from an unauthorized plane that landed at Ohio University's airport.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says his office detained the Canadian-based plane after it landed Wednesday at Gordon K. Bush Airport in Albany, Ohio.

The sheriff's office and Ohio University police were both notified by the airport that an aircraft was landing without proper authorization around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say a search of the plane found a "significant quantity" of drugs that investigators suspect to be cocaine.

University police say the pilot had told officials he was travelling through U.S. airspace when a mechanical problem forced him to land.