Rare Harriet Tubman photo from 1860s up for auction

NEW YORK — A rare photograph of 19th-century abolitionist and Underground Railroad hero Harriet Tubman is up for sale at a New York City auction house.

Swann Galleries is offering the circa late 1860s image for sale during Thursday's auction of books, other printed materials and photos from the slavery and abolition eras.

The Tubman photo shows her seated on a chair and was taken in Auburn in central New York in 1868 or 1869. The auction house says the image was part of an album featuring photos of contemporary political and abolitionist figures.

The album has an estimated sale price of $20,000 to $30,000.