Sharknado? Australian cyclone leaves behind shark in puddle

AYR, Australia — An Australian journalist covering flooding from Cyclone Debbie was shocked to come across a dead bull shark that was apparently swept up in the deluge.

WIN News reporter Philip Calder tells news.com.au that he was in the town of Ayr to shoot video of a flooded road and couldn't believe he came across a shark in a puddle. He says the shark is "the talk of the town" and many locals have turned out to touch it.

Some social media users are drawing a connection between the shark and Syfy's "Sharknado" film series, which features sharks getting swept up in cyclones and wreaking havoc on cities.