Slovaks vote to allow annulment of pardons in kidnapping

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia's parliament has amended the constitution to make it possible for lawmakers to annul pardons granted by former Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar that barred investigations into the kidnapping of the son of late President Michal Kovac.

The authoritarian Meciar, Kovac's archrival, led Slovakia into international isolation during the 1990s and is alleged to have been behind Michal Kovac Jr.'s abduction to Austria in 1995. The event that shocked the country.

During two separate votes Thursday, 124 and 123 lawmakers voted to allow parliament to rescind the pardons. Three voted against them.

A three-fifths majority, or 90 votes in the 150-seat parliament were needed for approval.