The Latest: British leader says UK 'not leaving Europe'

LONDON — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May writes in an article for a German daily that while her country "will leave the EU, we will not leave Europe."

One day after triggering Britain's exit from the European Union, May writes in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung the decision to leave the bloc "is not a rejection of the values we share as Europeans ... nor an attempt to harm the European Union or its remaining member countries."

In the article published Thursday, May writes: "We know that we will lose influence regarding the regulations of the European economy. ... We accept that."

But, the prime minister continues, "there shouldn't be a reason why we cannot create a new, deep and special partnership between the United Kingdom and the EU that works for all of us."

___

9:15 a.m.

Britain's chief negotiator in the country's divorce from the European Union is rejecting the suggestion that the government has threatened to end security co-operation unless it gets the trade deal it wants.

David Davis told the BBC that Prime Minister Theresa May's letter triggering talks on Britain's departure made clear it wants to continue to work with the EU on a range of issues, including security, for both sides.

Davis says: "We want a deal, and she was making the point that it's bad for both of us if we don't have a deal. Now that, I think, is a perfectly reasonable point to make and not in any sense a threat."