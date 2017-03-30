The Latest: Judge to rule later on Trump University case

SAN DIEGO — The Latest on lawsuits filed against Trump University (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

A judge says he will issue a ruling at a later time on whether to accept an agreement for President Donald Trump to pay $25 million to settle lawsuits over his now-defunct Trump University.

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel made the announcement during a hearing on Thursday in San Diego. He gave preliminary approval to the deal in December.

The agreement is intended to end nearly seven years of legal battles with customers who claimed they were misled by failed promises to teach success in real estate.

It would settle two class-action lawsuits and a civil lawsuit by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Trump had vowed never to settle but said after the election that he didn't have time for a trial, even though he believed he would have prevailed.

Under terms of the settlement, he acknowledged no wrongdoing.