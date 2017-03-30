The Latest: Man dead after struggle had been shot earlier

NEW CASTLE, Del. — The Latest on a police shooting in Delaware that left a man dead (all times local):

4 p.m.

Authorities say a man who died after a struggle with Delaware police in which shots were fired had been shot earlier in the day by Philadelphia police.

New Castle County Police in Delaware said in a statement that the man got into a car and tried to flee as officers approached him Wednesday evening. Police say an officer then tried to arrest the man and shot at him, but it's not known whether he was hit.

The car and the man were found in a park. Officers say he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Philadelphia police say an officer there shot the man earlier Wednesday when he hit an officer with a car and fled.

10:20 a.m.

Authorities in Delaware say a Philadelphia man is dead after shots were fired as he struggled with a police officer.

New Castle County Police said in a statement late Wednesday that officers responded to a request to check on a person's welfare at an apartment complex in the New Castle area. Police say the 28-year-old man struggled with the police officer and shots were fired.