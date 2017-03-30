The Latest: Marshals can't confirm possible judge sighting

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Latest on a missing 91-year-old federal judge who has memory problems (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

U.S. marshals have been unable to confirm a possible sighting of a missing 91-year-old federal judge on the Pennsylvania Turnpike heading toward New Jersey.

State police took to the air Thursday as the search intensified for U.S. District Judge Edwin Kosik, who suffers from memory loss.

Kosik recently stopped hearing cases because of health issues and takes medication for memory issues. Investigators say that might have prompted his disappearance in northeastern Pennsylvania late Tuesday.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane says authorities haven't ruled out foul play.

Kosik spent more than 30 years on the federal bench. He sent two corrupt judges to prison for their roles in a notorious juvenile justice scandal known as "kids for cash."

He was last seen trying to enter a closed grocery store pharmacy near his home outside Scranton and then driving away.

9:15 a.m.

The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a 91-year-old federal judge who has been reported missing from his Pennsylvania home.

Edwin Kosik disappeared from his home near Scranton around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Marshals say he's driving a grey 2015 Acura with driver's-side damage and may be "at special risk of harm or injury."

Kosik stopped hearing cases last month because of health issues.

Marshals are planning a news conference Thursday to discuss his disappearance.