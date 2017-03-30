The Latest: Official: Truck maybe veered before Texas crash

CONCAN, Texas — The Latest on a deadly crash involving a church bus and a pickup truck in southwest Texas (all times local):

8:05 a.m.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman says a deadly collision between a church bus and a pickup truck appears to have happened after the truck driver crossed the centre line on a curved road.

DPS Sgt. Orlando Moreno told reporters Wednesday evening that "for reasons unknown the truck veered into the southbound lane" before the crash that afternoon.

Moreno says the crash occurred along a curve in the road where the speed limit is 65 mph.

Another DPS spokesman, Lt. Johnny Hernandez, was more circumspect Thursday, saying the collision remains under investigation. Thirteen church members were killed in the accident. One bus passenger and the truck driver remain hospitalized.

The senior adults on the bus were members of First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas.

The church says its members were returning from a three-day retreat.

___

12:13 a.m.

Federal investigators are getting their first look at the scene of a head-on collision involving a small church bus and a pickup truck that killed 13 senior adult church members onboard the bus.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the lone bus survivor remains hospitalized in critical condition, and the pickup truck driver is in stable condition.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Terry Williams says the agency sent investigators to the scene to start seeking the cause of the wreck.