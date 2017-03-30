The Latest: Police identify children stuck, killed by truck

DILLWYN, Va. — The Latest on two children who were killed when they were struck by a tractor trailer near a bus stop in Virginia (all times local):

2 p.m.

Police have identified the children struck and killed by a tractor trailer as they approached a school bus in Virginia.

State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Geller identified the children as 5-year-old Tori Perez and 6-year-old Jaiden Bartee. They both died at the scene.

Geller said six children were standing at the bus stop in Dillwyn, Virginia on Thursday when Perez and Bartee saw their bus approaching and ran into the road.

Geller said the tractor-trailer was driving downhill and carrying 75,000 pounds of mulch. Geller said the driver tried to stop, but struck the children.

She says the driver was a 66-year-old man from Dillwyn. No charges will be filed against him.

12:30 p.m.

Virginia State Police say two children were killed when they were struck by a tractor-trailer near a school bus stop.

State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said six children were standing at the bus stop in Dillwyn, Virginia on Thursday when the children saw their bus approaching and ran into the road. The children were 5 and 6 years old.

Geller said the tractor trailer was driving downhill and carrying 75,000 pounds of mulch. Geller said the driver tried to stop, but struck the children.

Police say the children died at the scene. They have not been identified.

Geller said no charges will be brought against the truck driver.