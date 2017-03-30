The Latest: Prosecutor has no compassion for serial killer

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Latest on the death of serial killer Donald Harvey (all times local):

4 p.m.

A prosecutor in Ohio who handled a case in the 1980s against a serial killer known as the "Angel of Death" says he has no compassion for him after he died following a prison beating.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Donald Harvey caused a lot of pain in Cincinnati, where he admitted to killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky.

An Ohio prisons spokeswoman says the 64-year-old Harvey died Thursday, two days after troopers say he was found beaten at the state's prison in Toledo.

A relative of one of Harvey's victims tells The Associated Press it's a shame to hear that Harvey had died.

But James Tyree, of Louisville, Kentucky, says "maybe the good Lord gave him what he deserved."

11:30 a.m.

