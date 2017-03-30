The Latest: S. Korea court approves arrest of ex-president

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on legal problems of South Korea's disgraced ex-President Park Geun-hye (all times local):

4 a.m.

A South Korean court says it has approved the arrest of ex-President Park Geun-hye over corruption allegations.

Friday's ruling by the Seoul Central District Court means that prosecutors can immediately put Park in a detention facility. Prosecutors can detain her for up to 20 days before formally charging her.

Prosecutors have been pushing to arrest her over allegations that she colluded with a confidante to extort money from businesses and committed other wrongdoing.