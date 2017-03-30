The Latest: Trump backer Stone's defamation trial is delayed

NEW YORK — The Latest on a trial in a defamation lawsuit against prominent Trump supporter Roger Stone and two others (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

A trial in a defamation lawsuit against prominent Trump supporter Roger Stone and two others has been postponed so lawyers can spend more time going over the evidence.

Lawyers in the New York case agreed Thursday to send the trial back to the discovery phase.

Stone said outside the courtroom that plaintiff Warren Redlich has no evidence that Stone was behind a 2010 flyer that implied Redlich was a child molester. Redlich was then the Libertarian Party candidate for governor.

Stone's lawyer had said his client was so busy preparing for a possible grilling by the U.S. Senate intelligence committee about Russian hacking that he didn't have time to attend the opening statements in the trial.

___

1:05 a.m.

A lawyer for Republican operative Roger Stone says his client is so busy preparing for a possible grilling by the U.S. Senate intelligence committee, that he doesn't have time to attend the opening of his civil defamation trial in New York City.

The longtime adviser to President Donald Trump is being sued over a flyer that circulated during New York's 2010 election that called the Libertarian Party candidate for governor, Warren Redlich, a "sexual predator."

Redlich's lawsuit claims Stone was responsible. Stone says he had nothing to do with it.

Stone was subpoenaed to testify this week, but his lawyer asked the judge for a delay on Wednesday. The judge denied that request.