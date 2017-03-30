The Latest: Speaker spurns health care talks with Dems

WASHINGTON — The Latest on efforts to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's health care law (all times local):

9:58 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he doesn't want to see President Donald Trump negotiate with Democrats on health care. But he warns that will be the result if House Republicans can't come together and pass their bill.

Ryan tells "CBS This Morning" that if Trump works with Democrats, they will "try and change Obamacare and that's not, that's hardly a conservative thing."

Ryan insists he's still trying to get the bill passed despite its collapse last week short of votes. The legislation was supposed to make good on seven years of GOP promises to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's health law.

Yet there's little evidence that Ryan or other leaders are working seriously to revive the legislation as they move on to other issues like a tax overhaul.

___

9:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is warning conservative lawmakers in the House that a fight is coming if they don't "get on the team, & fast."

Trump tweeted early Thursday, "The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!"

Trump's efforts to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's signature health care law fell short last week, after he and House Speaker Paul Ryan failed to convince a number of House lawmakers, including most of the Freedom Caucus, to vote in their favour .