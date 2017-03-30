The Latest: Yarnell homeowners to appeal ruling on lawsuits

PHOENIX — The Latest on a court ruling on lawsuits stemming from the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

An attorney for Yavapai County residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged by the 2013 Yarnell Hill fire says they're going to appeal an Arizona court ruling that the state doesn't have a legal duty to protect property from naturally caused wildfires.

The Court of Appeals ruling Thursday upholds a trial judge's dismissal of suits filed against the state by homeowners whose properties were destroyed.

Plaintiffs attorney Craig Knapp Craig Knapp says the homeowners will ask the Court of Appeals to reconsider its ruling and, if it doesn't, then appeal the Arizona Supreme Court.

Knapp said the Court of Appeals overlooked that the state voluntarily assumed a duty to the residents by taking on tasks specifically to protect Yarnell.

___

12:25 p.m.

The homeowners contended the state was negligent in its firefighting efforts, but the judge agreed with the state's argument that it didn't have a duty to protect property when it undertook management of the wildfire.

An attorney for the homeowners didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 2013 fire destroyed 127 homes in Yarnell and two other rural communities 35 miles (56 kilometres ) south of Prescott. Nineteen firefighters died in the wildfire.

___