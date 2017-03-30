Timeline: The rise and fall of South Korea's Park Geun-hye
A
A
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The arrest of South Korea's first female president marks a stunning fall for the scion of a powerful general who himself ruled the country during her teenage years and into her 20s.
Park Geun-hye was jailed Friday, three weeks after the
The memories of December 2012, when she convincingly won the presidency thanks to older voters who remembered her father as a hero who lifted a nation from war-torn poverty, couldn't feel more remote.
A look at key developments in Park's life and political career:
— 1963: Park, then 11, moves into the presidential Blue House after her father, Park Chung-hee, becomes president, two years after he staged a coup and took control of the country.
— 1974: Her mother is shot and killed by a man targeting her father during a speech in Seoul, claiming orders from then-North Korean leader Kim Il Sung. Park begins serving as first lady.
— 1979: Her father is assassinated by his spy chief during a late-night drinking party. Park leaves the Blue House after her father's state funeral.
— 1990: Park resigns as chairman of a children's foundation over suspicions that she allowed her mentor, Choi Tae-min, and his daughter, Choi Soon-sil, to manipulate it for personal gains. Park's ties with the Choi clan will prove to be damaging after she becomes president.
— 1998: After years of mostly avoiding the public eye, Park enters politics and wins a parliamentary seat amid public nostalgia for her father at a time when South Korea was being battered by the Asian financial crisis.
— 2006: Park, by now leader of the main conservative party, is attacked by a man wielding a box cutter while campaigning in Seoul. She receives 60 stitches for an 11-
— 2012: Park becomes the country's first female president in a landslide victory over liberal opponent Moon Jae-jin.
— 2014: The 6,800-ton Sewol ferry sinks off the country's southwest coast, killing 304 people, mostly teenagers on a school trip. Park comes under heavy criticism over what was seen as a botched rescue by the government.
— 2016: Media report suspicions that a senior Park aide pressured companies into giving money to non-profit organizations controlled by Choi Soon-sil, the daughter of her mentor. Park acknowledges her ties with Choi in a speech to the nation, but denies breaking the law. Prosecutors indict Choi and two former Park aides in November, and lawmakers impeach Park a few weeks later.
— 2017: The