Transient pleads not guilty to murder in stabbing in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A transient has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of another man near a busy outdoor pedestrian shopping and dining plaza in Vermont.

The Burlington Free Press reports that 36-year-old Louis Fortier was arraigned by video Thursday. A lawyer entered the plea on his behalf. Fortier is being held without bail.

Police say 43-year-old Richard Medina was stabbed multiple times in the neck and back Wednesday afternoon near Church Street Marketplace in Burlington. He later died at a hospital.

Police say both men are transients and have extensive criminal records. They say the stabbing does not appear to have been random. Police Chief Brandon del Pozo says they exchanged words and things escalated quickly.