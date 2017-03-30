Trump to meet Denmark's premier amid Brexit, NATO concerns

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold bilateral meetings with Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

Lokke Rasmussen is the latest wary European ally to visit the White House since Trump took office, looking to ease concerns that the new administration will honour multilateral agreements with Europe and take a firmer stance against Russian aggression.

The two leaders will hold bilateral talks at the White House Thursday.

Since taking office, Trump has vowed to uphold the longstanding NATO military alliance. But he recently declared that Germany owes "vast sums of money" to NATO and the U.S. "must be paid more" for providing defence .