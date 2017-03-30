Turkish group says case against Booking.com is not political

ISTANBUL — The head of a Turkish travel association says a court ruling in Turkey against Booking.com, a travel website based in the Netherlands, is not linked to political tension between the two countries.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Cetin Gurcun, secretary general of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies, as saying Thursday that the association had lodged a case against Booking.com for "unfair competition" in 2015. Gurcun says ties between Turkey and the Netherlands were good at the time.

A Turkish court on Wednesday ordered a halt to Booking.com activities in Turkey while the legal case is ongoing.