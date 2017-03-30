UN criticizes Hamas for closing Israel border

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The United Nations and human rights groups are accusing Gaza's Hamas rulers of endangering their own people by closing the territory's main crossing with Israel.

Hamas imposed the lockdown in the wake of a mysterious killing of a senior Hamas commander last week. It has accused Israel of being behind the killing.

The U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA says the measures are "negatively impacting already vulnerable sectors in Gaza."

The agency says dozens of people have missed hard-to-get medical appointments in Israel or the West Bank, while international consultants have been unable to enter Gaza to work on development projects.

The Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights on Thursday called on Hamas to reopen the border.