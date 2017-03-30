UNHCR: Number of Syrian refugees tops 5 million mark

GENEVA — The U.N.'s refugee agency says the number of Syrians who have fled their country after six years of war has topped the 5 million mark.

UNHCR is urging countries to step up their efforts to meet pledges to resettle some 500,000 Syrians, saying half of those places have been allocated.

UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch says no specific incident prompted the crossing of the symbolic milestone. One year ago, the figure was 4.8 million. The agency estimates another 6.3 million people have been internally displaced.

Baloch said Turkey saw an increase of 47,000 Syrian refugees since February, bringing its total to 2.97 million.