US economy grew at 2.1 per cent rate in Q4
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at a slightly faster rate in the fourth quarter than earlier estimates, as consumers powered economic momentum heading into 2017.
The gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, expanded at an annual rate of 2.1
The small change to the fourth quarter did not alter growth for the entire year, which came in at an anemic 1.6
For the fourth quarter, the government revised its estimate for consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of economic activity, to a growth rate of 3.5
The economy also got a boost from slightly stronger rebuilding of business stockpiles. However, these increases were offset somewhat by a bigger trade deficit, which subtracts from GDP growth, and less business investment.
The 2.1
Since the Great Recession ended in mid-2009, annual growth has averaged 2.1
Trump vowed during the campaign to double economic growth to 4
However, Trump's legislative agenda received a setback last week when Republicans were forced to pull a measure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act because they did not have enough votes in the House of Representatives. Despite the setback, Trump has said the administration will soon unveil a plan to cut individual and corporate tax rates, a key component of his stimulus program.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last week that even if the initial goal of getting the tax measure approved by August slips, he still believes the plan can win congressional approval by this fall.
Mnuchin has cited a lower goal of growth above 3
Private economists believe that even with the full adoption of Trump's stimulus program, the economy will be facing stiff headwinds such as an aging workforce as the baby boomers retire and disappointing gains in productivity. Growth in the
Another complicating factor for Trump's program is the Federal Reserve, which earlier this month boosted a key interest rate for the second time in three months and retained a projection for a total of three rate hikes this year. The Fed is raising interest rates to make sure that inflation does not become a problem but higher rates could make it harder to achieve faster GDP growth.