US hits 'Beatles' cell member, 6 more with terror sanctions

WASHINGTON — The United States is imposing sanctions on seven people for allegedly supporting the Islamic State group or al-Qaida, including a member of the IS cell dubbed "The Beatles."

The State Department is declaring El Shafee Elsheikh as a global terrorist. He was one of the British-sounding captors accused of beheading hostages.

The U.S. is also targeting radical British preacher Anjem Choudary. He has said he'll continue recruiting for IS after being sentenced to a British prison.

The sanctions ban Americans from doing business with the men and block any assets they have in the U.S.

Others included are an accused Swedish al-Qaida member, a Malaysian and Indonesian for allegedly plotting IS attacks, and citizens of New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago accused of fighting for IS in Syria.

