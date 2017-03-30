US Marshals join search for missing 91-year-old judge

SCRANTON, Pa. — The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a 91-year-old federal judge who has been reported missing from his Pennsylvania home.

Edwin Kosik disappeared from his home near Scranton around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Marshals Service says he's driving a grey 2015 Acura with driver's side damage and may be "at special risk of harm or injury."

Kosik stopped hearing cases last month due to health issues.

The Marshals Service is planning a news conference Thursday to discuss his disappearance.