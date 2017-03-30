US wants China to take action to stop North Korea nuke tests

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says the United States wants China to prove that it really wants North Korea to stop nuclear testing with actions — and that's what President Donald Trump will be pressing China's President Xi Jinping to do when they meet in Florida next week.

Haley said the Trump administration has "no patience" for the "cat and mouse situation" in which North Korean provocations are met with U.N. Security Council resolutions that Pyongyang ignores.

She said Thursday in an interview with four news agencies that the U.S. can't change the way North Korea thinks but "China can."