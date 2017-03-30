Venezuela court says it can take over Congress' powers

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's Supreme Court has ruled that it can take over responsibilities assigned to Congress. Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro are saying it's part of an attempt to install a dictatorship in the South American nation.

In Wednesday night's decision, the magistrates say that as long as the opposition-controlled Congress remains in contempt of past court rulings, they can exercise congressional duties themselves.

The court has consistently sided with Maduro's government against Congress in ruling after ruling.'