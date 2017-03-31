1 South African park employee killed in elephant herd attack

JOHANNESBURG — A herd of elephants has attacked a group of wildlife park employees in South Africa, trampling one to death and seriously injuring another.

South Africa's national parks service said Friday that the incident occurred Thursday afternoon near a camp in the flagship Kruger National Park.

The parks service says police and medics were called to the scene and an investigation is underway.

There have been occasional reports in some African countries of villagers being killed or injured by elephants, which are heavily poached for their ivory and sometimes attacked by villagers who want to protect their crops.