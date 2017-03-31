10 women file suit claiming abuse at Hawaii women's prison

HONOLULU — Ten women allege in a federal lawsuit that guards and a worker at a Hawaii prison sexually assaulted them while they were incarcerated.

The lawsuit filed Thursday says the employees gave the women food, makeup, crystal meth and special privileges for complying with sexual demands.

The state Department of Public Safety, which oversees the women's prison, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

One of the allegations describes a female guard coercing an inmate to have sex in a control room, a bathroom and a closet.

Another allegation describes a male guard forcing a woman to perform oral sex and then taunting her about it when her boyfriend visited.

The lawsuit says one of the plaintiffs attempted suicide.