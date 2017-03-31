100 dead ball pythons found in South Florida home

JUPITER, Fla. — A South Florida woman has been cited after authorities say they found about 100 dead ball pythons in her home.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report says Jupiter police took the woman into custody for a psychological evaluation Feb. 16 when they first responded to her home. She was cited March 13 with animal abandonment and given an April 12 court date.

Authorities say the woman's home was covered in animal feces. Officers found about 30 to 40 plastic bins each containing 2 to 4 dead snakes. Two ball pythons were found alive in an aquarium, and animal control officers removed them from the home.

Officers also found alive and removed two dogs, two red-footed tortoises and two parakeets.