2 more dead in Chicago neighbourhood where shootings killed 5

CHICAGO — Two people have died in a drive-by shooting in the same Chicago neighbourhood where separate shootings several hours earlier left five people dead, including a pregnant woman, police said Friday.

The latest shooting happened late Thursday when a vehicle pulled alongside a van in the city's South Shore neighbourhood . A man and woman were shot, police said, and the van crashed into a pole.

"You lose count of the shootings after a while," Kyra Carr, who lives a few blocks away and said she heard the gunfire, told the Chicago Sun-Times. "But seven bodies in a day. Crazy. Something is wrong."

On Thursday afternoon, four people were fatally shot in or near a restaurant after a man approached and opened fire. Two men were found dead from bullet wounds inside the restaurant. A third person was found unresponsive outside the restaurant.

A fourth man who sustained gunshot wounds was found unresponsive a block away. All the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter late Thursday that the shooting was likely a gang-related retaliation for "another incident" and detectives are making "good progress."

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified three of the victims as brothers Raheem and Dillon Jackson, ages 19 and 20 respectively, and 28-year-old Emmanuel Stokes. The identity of the fourth victim was withheld pending notification of family.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Jacksons' grandmother, Georgia Jackson, 72, said the two had gone to the restaurant to get food and to see their mother, who works there. She said their mother called her about the shooting.

"She only said one at first but when I got here they said they found the other," Georgia Jackson said.

Earlier, about a mile from the restaurant, the body of 26-year-old Patrice L. Calvin was discovered in a home. The medical examiner's office says Calvin, who was four months pregnant, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.