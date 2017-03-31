9-year-old boy shot in head while playing with cousin, 11

BENEDICT, N.D. — Law enforcement officials say a 9-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the head while playing with his 11-year-old cousin in central North Dakota.

The Ward County Sheriff's Department says the two were playing with a .22- calibre pistol at a home in Benedict on Wednesday evening when the gun fired and struck the 9-year-old in the head. The department says they didn't know the weapon was loaded.