9-year-old boy shot in head while playing with cousin, 11
A
A
Share via Email
BENEDICT, N.D. — Law enforcement officials say a 9-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the head while playing with his 11-year-old cousin in central North Dakota.
The Ward County Sheriff's Department says the two were playing with a .22-
The boy was taken to a hospital in nearby Garrison, about 75 miles north of Bismarck. His condition hasn't been released.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Liberals could face uphill battle once provincial election is called, says Halifax professor
-
Streetscape project to make Argyle Street 'unlike any other' in Halifax
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs
-
Lotto luck: Dartmouth woman nabs $100,000 after opening her mail