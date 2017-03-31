AP Exclusive: Report details Sizemore's role in set accident

LOS ANGELES — Records show that actor Tom Sizemore was not supposed to drive a vehicle during the filming of a scene for the "Shooter" television series in which he ran over a stuntman, leaving him seriously injured.

Multiple people working on the shoot told a safety investigator that Sizemore was not following the script when he drove the sport utility vehicle away from a shootout scene.

The interviews are included in investigation records obtained by The Associated Press. They show that Sizemore attended a safety briefing and rehearsals, where he was instructed to get behind the wheel of the SUV but not move it. Yet he inexplicably drove off, running over and dragging veteran stuntman Steve de Castro.