Appeals court won't release Gitmo force-feeding videos
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court won't order the government to release graphic videos of a former Guantanamo Bay inmate being force-fed during a hunger strike.
The ruling on Friday said the public has no
The Associated Press and 15 other news organizations sought release of the tapes on First Amendment grounds.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit overturned the ruling of a lower court judge who had ordered the videos released with redactions to protect the identities of U.S. personnel. That order was on hold pending appeal.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Liberals could face uphill battle once provincial election is called, says Halifax professor
-
Streetscape project to make Argyle Street 'unlike any other' in Halifax
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs
-
Lotto luck: Dartmouth woman nabs $100,000 after opening her mail