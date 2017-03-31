Authorities: Missing teen spotted with teacher in Oklahoma

NASHVILLE — Tennessee authorities say there's been a confirmed sighting in Oklahoma of a 15-year-old girl who disappeared more than two weeks ago with her 50-year-old teacher.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says surveillance images obtained from a Walmart in Oklahoma City show teacher Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas purchasing food items in the store with cash. The statement says the images captured on March 15 show Cummins had altered his hair to appear darker and Thomas may have charged her hair colour to red.

The two were reported missing on March 13 from Culleoka, a Tennessee community about 60 miles south of Nashville.