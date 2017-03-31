News / World

Body of missing US businessman found in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuadorean officials say they've found the body of a U.S. businessmen buried beneath a house.

The prosecutor's office says a woman under investigation in the January disappearance of Jonathan Charles Gilchrist led them to the body of the 65-year-old, which was found beneath concrete about 6 feet (2 metres ) deep at a house in the city of Guayaquil.

Prosecutor Santiago Rivadeneira said Friday that two residents of the house have been detained.

He says Gilchrist was a well-do-do man with properties in several parts of Ecuador.

He's been living in the beach resort of Salinas, about 80 miles (125 kilometres ) west of Guayaquil and 215 miles (350 kilometres ) southwest of Quito, the capital.

