Body of missing US businessman found in Ecuador
QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuadorean officials say they've found the body of a U.S. businessmen buried beneath a house.
The prosecutor's office says a woman under investigation in the January disappearance of Jonathan Charles Gilchrist led them to the body of the 65-year-old, which was found beneath concrete about 6 feet (2
Prosecutor Santiago Rivadeneira said Friday that two residents of the house have been detained.
He says Gilchrist was a well-do-do man with properties in several parts of Ecuador.
He's been living in the beach resort of Salinas, about 80 miles (125
