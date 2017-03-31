Brazil police officers seen executing suspects are arrested

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police say they've arrested two officers seen on video executing two suspected gunmen lying injured on the ground.

Rio de Janeiro police spokesman Ivan Blaz told reporters on Friday that the two officers have been charged with murder.

The incident occurred Thursday in the low-income neighbourhood of Acari following a shootout between police and suspected drug traffickers.

In the video, the two officers are seen shooting the two suspects with automatic rifles. Both men appear to be moving before being shot.

The images of the killing were shared widely on social media and led to protests Thursday night in Acari. It's unclear who made the video.