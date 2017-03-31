Brazil police officers seen executing suspects are arrested
A
A
Share via Email
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police say they've arrested two officers seen on video executing two suspected gunmen lying injured on the ground.
Rio de Janeiro police spokesman Ivan Blaz told reporters on Friday that the two officers have been charged with murder.
The incident occurred Thursday in the low-income
In the video, the two officers are seen shooting the two suspects with automatic rifles. Both men appear to be moving before being shot.
The images of the killing were shared widely on social media and led to protests Thursday night in Acari. It's unclear who made the video.
Police say that a stray bullet killed a 13-year-old girl inside a nearby school during the shootout.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Lotto luck: Dartmouth woman nabs $100,000 after opening her mail
-
Halifax man sentenced to seven years for trafficking 14-year-old girl
-
Liberals could face uphill battle once provincial election is called, says Halifax professor
-
$1,500 for 500 square feet: Vancouver’s shockingly high ‘affordable’ rents